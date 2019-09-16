Two gaming consoles valued at $600 total, $300 worth of games and $200 controllers were reported stolen at 12:04 a.m. Sept. 5 from a residence in the 3000 block of Bethel Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A suspect was seen on video forcibly opening the back door. The items were later found outside of the apartment. No one has been arrested in the incident.

In other recent incident reports from the northwest Columbus area:

* A $2,500 mobile breath test immobilizer, $36 cash and $1 worth of military patches were reported stolen between 10:45 p.m. Sept. 9 and 8:45 a.m. Sept. 9 from a vehicle in the 600 block of Churchill Avenue.

* Two handguns -- one valued at $160 and the other valued at $320 -- a $50 magazine, $40 worth of ammo, a $150 holster and $80 shoes were reported stolen between 9 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8:54 a.m. Sept. 8 from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Benchmark Drive.

* Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were changed with juvenile counts of robbery after stealing another girl's bike. Reports said the girls wrenched the bike out of the victim's hands, pulling her off of it and assaulting her at 3:32 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 1700 block of Hard Road.

Officers later located the suspects, they were identified and charged. The bicycle was returned to the owner.

* A $10,000 car was reported stolen at 9:06 p.m. Sept. 6 from the 1900 block of Hard Road.

* A diamond bracelet valued at $1,600 and a gold bracelet worth $100 were reported stolen between noon Aug. 28 and noon Sept. 5 from a residence in the 1600 block of Woodspring Drive.

* A $480 semiautomatic handgun and $100 gun safe were stolen between midnight June 1 and midnight Sept. 1 from a residence in the 7000 block of Foxmoor Place.

* An $8,000 car was stolen between 8 p.m. Sept. 5 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 from the 5200 block of Liam Drive.

* An $8,000 platinum ring, two sterling silver rings valued at $300 each, a $200 ring and a living-will document, value unknown, were stolen between noon Sept. 3 and noon Sept. 5 from a residence in the 4000 block of Hayden Lofts Place.