Mike Purdum has opened his latest Old Bag of Nails Pub in Columbus, about 2 1/2 miles from where the locally based chain started 23 years ago.

The company's 14th site is at 4416 N. High St. in Clintonville, formerly Westies Gastropub.

The restaurant has a dining room that seats 125, a granite-topped bar in the center, an old-school checked floor, vintage posters on the walls and a neutral-tone interior with lots of wood.

"This spot is a good spot," said Purdum, who opened his first Old Bag of Nails in 1996 at 663 High St. in Worthington.

The company has restaurants throughout central Ohio and beyond with sites in Centerville, Mansfield and Mason. Three more are under construction -- two in Toledo and one that will be part of the Norton Crossing mixed-use development in Whitehall.

The menu, Purdum said, has been streamlined because the Clintonville location is short on kitchen space.

However, the top sellers -- New York strip steak, fish and chips and salmon among them -- will be available, as will the Reuben sandwich, made with house-prepared corned beef, Purdum said.

Mussels and shrimp have made the cut, too, as have the deep-fried pickle spears.

New to the menu is the "hot Eddie," a spicy, deep-fried fish dish.

Also, instead of offering predesigned burgers, customers will build their own.

Some of the chain's other popular features will be served as specials; some could be placed on the permanent menu, Purdum said.

Formerly a resident of Clintonville, living at the corner of West Schreyer Place and Olentangy Boulevard with his wife, Tara, Purdum said he thought the neighborhood could use more pubs.

But the area traditionally had been dry, so he focused his ambitions elsewhere.

When the opportunity arose to open in Clintonville, he seized it.

"We've always just tried to be a place for people who don't want to feel like they're walking into a chain restaurant," he said.

Kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to oldbagofnails.com.

JT's Pizza & Pub is getting into the convenience-store business.

The Linworth restaurant plans to open JT's Grab and Go in mid-October in the old Central Ohio School of Diving facility, 2355 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Columbus.

Joe Hartnett, who owns the JT's pizzeria across the street at 2390 W. Dublin-Granville Road, said the convenience store would offer high-end craft beers, wine and party supplies, such as snacks.

Large beer orders could be accommodated with advance notice, too, he said.

Hartnett said the store also would provide additional parking for JT's.

Taquero Mad Street Food has joined the vendor lineup at Short North Food Hall, 1112 N. High St., Columbus.

Owner Walter Eguez has created a menu using mostly locally sourced ingredients, and customers may build their own burritos, bowls and quesadillas, according to information supplied by Corso Ventures, owner of the food hall.

