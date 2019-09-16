The first of eight juveniles charged with putting bodily fluids in his Hyatts Middle School teachers’ food in March, admitted to doing so and offered a tearful apology to one of them.

“I am truly and deeply sorry,” the 15-year-old said, turning to speak to the second-year teacher. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t regret what I’ve done.”

The boy, charged with delinquency assault, a fifth-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 days in juvenile detention, and given an unspecified period of time to complete a list of community service projects, including cleaning parks and schools, shadowing food-safety inspectors and conducting research on the topic. The detention is based on successful completion of the service. If he fails to complete any of the assignments he would face additional detention.

