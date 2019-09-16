Reynoldsburg City Council voted unanimously Sept. 9 to adjust the city's boundary line, picking up about 4 acres along the eastern side of Brice Road, north of Interstate 70.

The legislation slightly adjusts the boundary between the city and Columbus, bringing both sides of Brice Road under Reynoldsburg's control. It also allows Reynoldsburg to maintain both sides of the right of way along Brice Road.

Two parcels -- home to a former gas station and steakhouse, which are vacant -- were the only properties on the east side of the road and north of I-70 that still were within the city of Columbus, officials said.

The city's 2018 comprehensive plan calls for the area along Brice Road to be an Innovation District, with a focus on attracting logistics, light industrial, warehousing and technology uses and "capitalizing" on the I-70 corridor.

In other business, council approved a purchase of $159,134 for a 44-passenger Freightliner bus for the senior center.

It will replace a 2002 school bus with no air conditioning and mounting maintenance costs, and it was made possible by an anonymous donor.

SCOR expects to begin using the bus next year for its more than 60 annual trips.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at City Hall, 7232 E. Main St.

