The owners of multiple vehicles parked on the 1100 block of Beavercreek Boulevard had their license plates stolen during overnight hours Sept. 2.

According to reports, at least three vehicles had plates removed between midnight at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 2 while they were parked out front of residences.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police incident reports:

* A 30-year-old Columbus man was arrested shortly after 1:34 p.m. Aug. 31 on charges that included theft and criminal trespass after police responded to a call at a home improvement store on the 2400 block of Brice Road.

* Police arrested a 19-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on petty theft charges shortly after 1:21 p.m. Sept. 5 after responding to a shoe store on the 2900 block of Taylor Road.

* A 39-year-old Somerset man was arrested on charges of possessing a controlled substance shortly after 4 a.m. Sept. 6 after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.