Have you ever wanted to ask a police officer something but you didn't know how?

Reynoldsburg officers say they have an answer.

The department's latest installment of its Illumination Project will feature police Chief David Plesich in an open forum where residents can voice concerns or ask questions about policing, policy or crime and safety issues. The forum will be held at police headquarters, 7240 E. Main St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

Started last August, the department's Illumination Project focuses on a topic each month in an effort to "strengthen relationships between the citizens and police by respecting the importance of public safety and individual rights," according to its website.

For more information, go to ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us/departments/police/illumination_project.aspx.

-- Kelley Youman