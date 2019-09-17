New Albany City Council on Sept. 17 voted 6-0 to approve an incentive package for a joint venture partnership that will result in the creation of 58 jobs.

Council member Marlene Brisk was absent.

The joint venture partnership, Blue Scope LLC, includes Daimler Group, a central Ohio development company, and Alene Candles, the first company to move into the first multitenant manufacturing and production building in the New Albany International Business Park, according to the legislative report for council.

Because Alene Candles reached capacity at 8860 Smith’s Mill Road, it had to open a second facility in central Ohio, according to the report.

Company officials conducted a search and found the best place to continue their business was New Albany, said community-development director Jennifer Chrysler, and the business will continue to operate out of its original location in New Albany, as well.

Alene Candles arrived in New Albany in 2012, Chrysler said.

Although city leaders are excited to win a project that will bring new business to the community, it is exciting to work with a company already in the city, one that has experienced the local culture and is engaged in community activities, Chrysler said.

“It shows that our efforts to promote and support business successes are working and that we’re providing exceptional service to our existing companies that they would want to grow in the community,” she said.

The project for incentive package is a $30.7 million investment for a new, approximately $280,000 facility, according to the legislative report. Alene Candles would be one of two tenants.

Chrysler said Alene Candles is marketing the building to find a second tenant for the facility, which will be on the southeast corner of Harrison Road and Innovation Campus Way.

As of the end of 2018, Alene Candles had 169 employees in New Albany, with an aggregate annual payroll of $7.2 million, according to the legislative report.

Under the incentive agreement, the partnership would move 90 employees to the new facility and retain $3.8 million in annual payroll within New Albany, the legislative report said.

Alene Candles has seven employees in tenant space in a Columbus facility, Chrysler said. Those employees would move back to New Albany, but their payroll won’t count toward the company’s benchmarks to qualify toward incentives because of a noncompete agreement between New Albany and Columbus, she said.

The partnership will create 58 new jobs, 38 of which will be new positions for Alene Candles. Those new jobs will have an aggregate annual payroll of $2.5 million, according to the legislative report.

Under the agreement, the company will have a 100% tax abatement if it builds an “ECOS baseline green” building. If the company builds an “ECOS advanced green” building, the term would be increased to 10 years, the legislative report said.

The ECOS program is the sustainability program the city developed several years ago based on LEED standards, Chrysler said. LEED is an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, a “green” building-certification program.

If companies meet baseline standards, they qualify for seven years of property-tax abatements, and if they build an advanced building, they qualify for 10 years of property-tax abatements, she said.

