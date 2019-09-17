A resident on the 300 block of North Parkview Avenue reported that on Sept. 8, four unknown people stole a package from his front porch and ran into the woods.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

* A resident on the 2600 block of Fair Avenue reported that between Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, someone tried to break into his home by prying open the rear storm door. The person was unsuccessful.

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported that at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 7, a suspect stole miscellaneous items and left the store, walking west on East Livingston Avenue.

* A resident on the 2700 block of Allegheny Avenue reported that Sept. 6, someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked on the street in front of her house and stole various items.

* A resident on the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue reported Sept. 7 that juvenile suspects shattered the rear window of the resident's home with a croquet mallet.