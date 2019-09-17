Two thefts at a business in the 3800 block of Hard Road that Dublin police said they believe are related resulted in the loss of $200 in property.

Both thefts were reported at 2:42 p.m. Sept. 2, according to police reports.

In the first incident, $200 in cash and two debit cards were reported stolen. In the second report, $100 in cash and credit, debit and insurance cards were reported stolen.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* Property valued at $19,650, including $4,000 in cash, along with clothing, jewelry, a personal bag and electronics were reported stolen at 4:28 p.m. Sept. 6 from a residence in the 4300 block of Clark Street.

* A 67-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sept. 5 in the 100 block of Blakeford Drive.

* Clothing valued at $311.77 was reported stolen at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 4 from a business in the 6200 block of Sawmill Road.

* Vehicle parts and accessories valued at $4,327.95 were reported stolen at 12:03 p.m. Sept. 4 from a parking lot in the 6700 block of Village Parkway.

* A 21-year-old Columbus man was arrested for robbery that was reported at 9:32 p.m. Sept. 3 at a business in the 7100 block of Hospital Drive. Nothing was listed as stolen, according to the police report.

* Vandalism to equipment in the amount of $5,000 was reported at 8:59 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Dublin Community Pool North, 5660 Dublinshire Drive.

* A 25-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sept. 2 at West Dublin-Granville Road and Dale Drive.

* A 46-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-menacing Sept. 1 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A 23-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Sept. 1 in the 5900 block of Dublinshire Drive.

* A 37-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sept. 1 in the 6500 block of Dublin Center Drive.

* A total of $2,270 in property including computer hardware and software, equipment, documents and personal effects was reported stolen at 9:51 a.m. Aug. 30 from a vehicle in the 500 block of Metro Place North.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Aug. 30 at Chaffinch Court and Reserve Drive.