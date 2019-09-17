I would like to take this opportunity to update our community on the K-8 redistricting process and invite everyone to the upcoming public meetings scheduled for Oct. 7 at Dublin Coffman High, Oct. 8 at Dublin Jerome High School and Oct. 10 at Dublin Scioto High School.

All meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and will take place in the performing arts centers.

Public input is important to the K-8 redistricting process that is currently underway.

A steering committee consisting of more than 60 K-8 parent and staff representatives is guiding the process and will be meeting throughout the fall until this process is completed in December.

Additionally, members of the central office team are visiting every one of our elementary and middle schools to speak with parent groups about the process.

This K-8 redistricting will be large in scope, impacting all 12 existing elementary and four middle schools.

Elementary school boundaries will change for the 2020 school year, middle school boundaries for the 2021 school year.

The only input from our community we will not accept is, "move them, not me" as that thought does not move us forward.

It is important to note, this is not a high school redistricting. This K-8 redistricting will not impact high school attendance boundaries. High school redistricting will have to take place to balance our student populations, but it is three to five years down the road.

As we speak with our stakeholder groups, themes are emerging in terms of community priorities to be considered when the K-8 attendance boundary maps are redrawn.

They are:

Neighborhood schools/transportation

It was very clear geographic proximity to your school of attendance is a high priority.

How much time students spend on their bus and the desire to keep neighborhoods, and cohorts of students together whenever possible is important to our families.

Efficient use of space

The group also was clear this K-8 redistricting needs to provide relief to overcrowded buildings, as well as assigning students to our new schools.

The group believes the district needs to leave space for growth wherever possible during this process.

Our schools are overcrowded and we need to provide enrollment growth relief to our existing schools, while also opening Abraham Depp and Hopewell Elementary schools in a manner that allows for future growth.

A recent build out study conducted by the district indicates we will continue growing until about 2036.

Consider families

This concept revolves around making transitions as smooth as possible.

The committee would like the district to look at allowing fifth- and eighth-graders -- as well as their siblings -- to remain at their current schools next school year as well as their siblings.

Robust transition plans for students moving to new schools are also important to the community.

The splitting of school populations as they move to the next level and diversity considerations have also been mentioned and remain on our radar moving forward.

District officials will work hard to honor these community priorities as we move through the process.

For those wanting more details, or to share your opinions with us, please visit dublinschools.net and click on the "2019 K-8 Redistricting" link under "Student & Parent Resources."

Dublin City School District Superintendent Todd Hoadley, Ph. D., submitted the From the Superintendent's Desk column.