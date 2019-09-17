A $10,000 automobile was reported stolen between 10:30 a.m. Sept. 4 and 7:15 p.m. Sept. 25 from the 200 block of Jackson Street according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $400 tablet computer, $100 purse, $30 cash and variance forms of ID and insurance and credit cards were stolen at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 200 block of Lear Street.

* A $3,000 key fob, $100 dog blanket and $400 golf range finder were reported stolen between 9:15 p.m. Sept. 5 and 8 a.m. Sept. 6 from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.

* A 40-year-old Obetz man was arrested for felonious assault after an incident at a grocery store in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue.

An officer working specialty duty at the story was assaulted by the suspect, reports said.

* A truck was reported stolen between 6:56 a.m. Sept. 1 and noon Sept. 3 from a car-rental business in the 200 block of Parsons Avenue.