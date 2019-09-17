Hilliard City Schools will test vaping detectors at the district’s three high schools, according to Stacie Raterman, director of communications.

Raterman said the district purchased three vaping detectors, and a vendor donated additional units.

“We are doing this on a test basis,” she said.

The district announced the policy via Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

This week we are installing Vape Detectors in some of our high school bathrooms. Similar to a smoke detector, the device has sensors that can detect vaping substances in the air. Vaping is a huge concern and we must continue to educate our students and parents about the dangers.

“Vaping is a huge concern and we must continue to educate our students and parents about the dangers,” the tweet said.

The tweet said the devices would be installed this week in some high school bathrooms.

School board member Heather Keck said Superintendent John Marschhausen informed board members Sept. 9 that the district had acquired the vaping detectors for about $3,000 and they were to be used on a trial basis.

The purchase did not require board approval because the amount was less than the statutory amount that requires board approval.

Board President Paul Lambert said he supports the trial use.

“Vaping has quickly turned into a significant public heath concern, impacting not only the users of the vaping devices, but potentially also others sharing a small space with someone using a vaping device, such as a restroom," he said. "The installation of these detectors is a prudent measure in the effort to protect students while they’re on school grounds."

