A Hilliard City Schools computer tablet worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sept. 9 to the Hilliard Division of Police from a school building.

The school-issued iPad had been stored at Alton Darby Elementary School, 2730 Alton Darby Creek Road, during the summer, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

It is unknown when the device went missing, but it was reported to police as stolen between May 31 and Aug. 18, she said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Employees of a business on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard reported $420 was stolen between 9:25 a.m. and 3:35 p.m. Sept. 9.

* A purse containing credit cards, eyeglasses, a cellphone and other items, all worth $1,260, was reported stolen between 9:20 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 from a vehicle parked on the 4000 block of Leap Road.

* A bed frame, mattresses, blankets, towels, a bookcase, a vacuum cleaner and other items, all worth $4,290, were reported stolen between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sept. 8 from the 6000 block of Hampton Corners North.

* Vitamins and prescription medications were reported stolen between noon Sept. 3 and 2:15 p.m. Sept. 10 from the 3600 block of Heritage Club Drive. Property loss was reported at $90.

* A purse containing credit cards, prescription medication and various financial documents was reported stolen at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 from a vehicle parked on the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A 23-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 4 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 4200 block of Wayne Street.

* A 26-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a 48-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 11:55 p.m. Sept. 7 at Britton Parkway and All Seasons Drive.