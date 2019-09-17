Earlier this year, I had the honor of being named to Gov. Mike DeWine's Governor's Executive Workforce Board.

In my role as a board member, I am joined by other innovative leaders in business, education and workforce development with the responsibility for advising the governor, lieutenant governor and the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation. Although most of the board directly represents private-industry businesses, I am proud to share a public-education perspective with the group.

Hilliard City Schools' mission statement is "to prepare each student to be Ready for Tomorrow." Our very mission requires that we engage with business and industry leaders to identify the critical requirements for the next generation's workforce. It is essential that we, as a district, prepare college-bound students for the rigors of a university experience.

Hilliard has a long, successful track record of graduates experiencing success at the collegiate level. From Ohio State University to Harvard University, from Columbus State Community College to Wittenberg University, Hilliard students have the foundational academic and life skills to succeed in college.

But four-year degree preparation is only one component of Ohio's Office of Workforce Development.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted serves as director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation. In this role, Husted leads state initiatives to ensure future Ohioans are prepared for tomorrow's economy.

The jobs of tomorrow demand different, evolving skills. We must pivot in our educational practices to anticipate what will be required in tomorrow's workforce.

Rapid changes in technology are impacting jobs at an unprecedented rate. From drones to artificial intelligence, from autonomous vehicles to virtual reality, new strategies are needed to prepare today's young people to be productive members of tomorrow's communities.

Of course, four- and two-year degrees will be part of tomorrow's workforce, but many jobs will not require advanced, formal education. Stackable certificates and ongoing training will be an essential part of continuing training. As technology advances, so, too, will the development of workers. Learning isn't limited to formal schooling; continued education and training will be the cornerstone of the economy.

I am proud of Hilliard's partnership with Columbus State Community College as we strive to create pathways that open doors for both employment and continued education.

Columbus State, in large part through our College Jumpstart program at the Innovation Campus, issued more than 5,000 college credits to Hilliard's high school students last year.

Also, the Central Ohio Compact is a regional approach to position central Ohio as a leader in economic growth. The compact has set a goal that 65% of central Ohioans will have a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2025. As part of the Central Ohio Compact, our district is engaged with business and industry to identify what training will best prepare students to be ready for tomorrow.

Hilliard district leaders are active in state and regional conversations, but we also are active at home. Innovation starts here; it is in our DNA in Hilliard.

The district's Innovative Learning Center opened in 2013, with approximately 800 students per day. Today, including three buildings in our Innovation Campus, more than 3,000 students per day attend one of the many innovative programs we offer.

We have partnerships with many state and national partners, including Nationwide, Cardinal Health, Amazon and Worthington Industries, to name a few.

Hilliard has more than 200 students involved in our mentorship program; these students are preparing for future employment in a field that interests them.

The district continues to lead the way in genuinely educating the whole child. We know education is individual, and each student has a personal, unique tomorrow.

Our focus is on academics, but also in developing the mindset for and cultivating the interests for future success. I am proud to represent the education community -- and our Hilliard community -- on the Governor's Executive Workforce Board. I am even more proud to be able to share the transformative work we already are doing here in Hilliard.

Hilliard City Schools Superintendent John Marschhausen writes the Hilliard Schools Connection guest column for the ThisWeek Hilliard Northwest News.