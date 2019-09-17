Live music by local country band North to Nashville will be among the highlights of Hilliard's Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Established in 2008, the annual festival features children's activities and hayrides.

For those who are more adventurous, ax-throwing also is part of the day's activities.

All activities and parking are free.

"You will find activities for families of all ages," said Ed Merritt, director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department.

A variety of food trucks will be available to purchase meals, and patrons may choose and decorate a pumpkin for $3 to support Hilliard-based charity Patches of Light, a nonprofit organization that provides support to the families of critically and terminally ill children.

Other activities include balloon artistry, chalk art, face-painting, wood carving and a petting zoo.

Meanwhile, the Fall Festival is one of approximately 80 concert appearances North to Nashville has played or is scheduled to play this year, said Evan Blankenship, the band's 30-year-old lead vocalist.

Lead guitarist Brian Turnbull, bass guitarist Ryan Tuhy and drummer Chris Nance complete the foursome that formed in March 2018.

Nance, Tuhy and Turnbull were performing together at Grace Fellowship in Pickerington when Blankenship met Nance at a radio-station interview.

"We talked about how each of us played and the band came together," Blankenship said.

Originally called North of Nashville, a geographic reference to the band's central Ohio residency, the band had to modify it after receiving a cease-and-desist order from others who once used the name.

The band no longer performs but still had the name protected, Blankenship said.

But the band liked the sound of the name well enough to make a small change and keep the alliterative name that speaks to its style of music.

"My mother listened to all kinds of music; I heard Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline and John Michael Montgomery growing up (near Pittsburgh)," Blankenship said.

Later, such artists as Boyz II Men would continue to influence Blankenship.

"And then it was Brooks & Dunn and Toby Keith," whose music are among the covers the band performs, along with a growing catalog of original compositions, Blankenship said.

Two original songs, "Game Changer" and "Your Turn," are available on iTunes and Google Play, and the band plans to record a five or six-track EP early next year, he said.

