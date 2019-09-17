Otterbein University's Department of Theatre and Dance is preparing for a busy season, with a variety of shows that include musicals, comedy and drama.

Managing director Elizabeth Saltzgiver said a full calendar of five productions is scheduled for the 2019-20 season.

"I think there's something interesting about all of them," she said.

The season will start with performances of "Chicago" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28; 2 p.m. Sept. 29 and at 8 p.m. Oct. 3 to 5 at the Fritsche Theatre in Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville. The musical is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins. Otterbein's version is being directed by Melissa Lusher and choreographed by Stella Hiatt Kane.

Set in the 1920s, the plot focuses on main character Roxie Hart, who has been convicted of murder. It features hit songs such as "All That Jazz" and "Cell Block Tango."

Saltzgiver said the department is excited to put on the show because of the problems it has had getting the rights to the material.

"It's very hard to get the national licenses," he said.

Kailey Miller, an Otterbein student and set tech for the show, said a small crew of students has spent more than 50 hours painting the sets.

"Radium Girls," based on a true story about the beginning of workplace regulations in 1926 at the U.S. Radium Corp., is slated for the Campus Center Theatre, 100 Home St., Westerville. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and Nov. 1 and 2

"It's about women who became ill from directly handling radium," Saltzgiver said.

Five choreographers -- Kathy Bartelt, Maria Glimcher, Stella Kane and Tammy Plaxico -- will return in December to present "Dance 2019: Together Again" at the Fritsche Theatre, featuring pieces the department has used in the past, dating back to 1995. Saltzgiver said this show is fun for students because it allows them to focus on classical dance.

Performance times for "Dance 2019: Together Again" are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7; and 2 p.m. Dec. 8.

A British comedy called "The School for Scandal," based in 1777 London, is slated for Feb. 13 to 16 and Feb. 20 to 22. Saltzgiver said the plot features a lot of hilarious he-said, she-said rumors and humor with a zany cast of characters.

In early spring, the department will present "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," based on a 1907 novel by Roy Horniman. Saltzgiver said the musical is challenging because one actor plays many different roles.

"A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder" will run from March 26 to 29 and April 2 to 4.

Both performances are at the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall. Times have not yet been determined.

For tickets and information, call the box office at 614-823-1109 or visit otterbein/edu/theatre-performances.

