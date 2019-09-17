Gahanna City Council approved legislation Sept. 16 to move forward with an easement and right-of-way agreement with M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC for a pathway into Hannah Park from the Weldon development in Jefferson Township, but it wasn’t unanimous.

Council voted 5-2 to authorize the mayor to enter into the agreement with M/I. Council president Brian Metzbower, vice president Stephen Renner and members Karen Angelou, Nancy McGregor and Michael Schnetzer voted for it. Members Brian Larick and Jamie Leeseberg dissented.

“For a relatively small item, this is a bit of a struggle for me individually,” Larick said. “I don’t know that there is an absolute. … There certainly isn’t an absolute right or absolute wrong on this particular one. However, what strikes me, especially over the weekend, is we have ongoing charges for residents to use our park facilities, to rent our spaces, our shelters, the gazebo, any of a variety of those items. All of our athletic programs that aren’t run by the city that are run by volunteer programs have nonresident surcharges that are ongoing. The intent of that is to recoup ongoing expenditures because it’s conceptually additional overhead over wear and tear.”

He said to not have something ongoing in a similar fashion doesn’t seem to fit for the pathway that connects M/I’s phase 1 of Weldon in Jefferson Township to Gahanna’s Hannah Park, 6547 Clark State Road.

In exchange for the easement on 0.058 acre to install, maintain, inspect and repair a pedestrian trail, the agreement states M/I will pay Gahanna $150,000 no later than five business days after M/I’s receipt of the easement documents.

Leeseberg praised parks director Jeff Barr, M/I and others those who worked on the issue but said he’s disappointed with the way it turned out.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Thanks to everyone for their hard work on this.”

Metzbower said he doesn’t disagree with the points of dissention.

“As I’ve noted many, many times, a little communication goes a long way to avoid … it can turn a molehill into a mountain,” he said. “Again, ongoing communication between all parties involved, I think, could have headed off a lot of emotions and hard feelings that came about from this. I think we have bigger fish to fry.”

Metzbower said he wants to get the issue behind the city so everyone can get on with making the communities the best they can be.

Angelou said she wants a sign at that particular gateway, stating, “Welcome to the city of Gahanna. Please take care of our parks. We have rules and regulations.”

“At this point, I think it’s right to move on,” she said. “And I think it’s right that people know that we’re attempting to be good neighbors, but we expect that back.”

The issue began in spring, when some Jefferson Township residents in the Weldon development by M/I Homes, off Darling and Reynoldsburg-New Albany roads, were upset about the closure of a path that has provided residents access to Hannah Park.

“When we all moved into Weldon, there was a path from Darling Road over to Hannah Park’s path that connects to Hannah Farms, as well,” Weldon resident Sara Martin-Fuller said at the time.

She said she moved to Weldon in January, but some families have lived there since October 2018.

“All of a sudden, one day last week, there were people here ripping up all the gravel that was part of the path and told some of our neighbors that they were told to take away the path and that Gahanna didn’t want us to access the park through this path.”

Gahanna Mayor Tom Kneeland had said the city’s planning and development team last year worked diligently to come to an agreement with M/I Homes that would have provided access, but the agreement didn’t come to fruition. M/I then was told to restore the area to its previous condition.

“There was a lot of back and forth on this through the zoning process with Gahanna and Jefferson Township. Aside from that, we worked diligently with some of the administration members and believed we had come to an agreement that was a very good deal for our residents but also a very good financial deal for the city of Gahanna,” he said.

