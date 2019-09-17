Westerville Central High School's theater season begins Friday, Sept. 20, with a production of "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" by Mary Lynn Dobson.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, with a closing matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the school, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

Tickets cost $10 and may be purchased at tinyurl.com/y5lxkxad.

Stephanie Matushoneck, Warhawk Theatre artistic director and Thespian Troupe 6750 director, said the story of the show is that it's hard to be humble when you are a swashbuckling, egocentric superhero.

"But our gallant guy-in-green (Robin Hood), played by student Ethan Zink, tries his best as he swaggers through 'The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,' a frantically funny, Monty Pythonesque retelling of the classic," Matushoneck said.

When you have guys running around the stage in tights, Zink said, you know the show is going to be hilarious.

This time around, the legendary Robin Hood, in his never-ending quest to aid the needy, encounters a lovely damsel in distress, played by Mattes Brown, who is oddly obsessed with skin conditions.

Also in the cast are an ever-scheming Sheriff of Nottingham, played by Aidan Morgan, who would rather bowl a strike than hit a bull's-eye; a gold-hoarding, bad-guy monarch wannabe, played by Aidan Flannery; and a good-natured "Town's Guy" (Adam Keith), who manages to make his way into every scene, whether he belongs there or not.

Combine them with an expandable band of spoon-wielding Merry Men whose collective IQs equal 6, Matushoneck said, and you've got an irreverent jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget.

"I really enjoy the chemistry between our actors," Keith said. "Everyone has good relationships on and off stage, and it produces some really funny moments. I can't imagine the show without my castmates and the crew working with me."

Morgan said the production has been fun, and he couldn't ask for a better cast and crew.

"My favorite part of this show is being a part of the Merry Men," said Isaac Martin, who plays Alan Adale. "It's pretty iconic."

Matushoneck said comedies are some of the most difficult shows to act in because keeping your wits about you while insanity reigns can be a bit tricky.

She said the department has a new website at wchstheatre.net. It also may be followed on Instagram @wchstheatre_, she said.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla