A Columbus resident told Westerville police that $3,250 worth of jewelry had been stolen from her purse at 9 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 500 block of South Cleveland Avenue.

Security-camera footage obtained by police showed no evidence or suspects, according to the report.

In other recent Westerville police incident reports:

* A 28-year-old Westerville resident was arrested at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 800 block of Tradewind Drive for aggravated menacing after threatening two people with a knife, according to the report. He was transported to the Franklin County jail.

* A 66-year-old Westerville resident was arrested after attempting to assault a police officer on Sept. 5 in the 900 block of Danvers Avenue. Neighbors had called the police after the man was irate with a delivery driver that was bringing a washer to a neighbors home, according to the report. He was transported to Franklin County jail.