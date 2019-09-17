Whitehall police officers responded to a report of a gunshot at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 7 at a residence on the 4300 block of Chandler Drive.

They discovered a 47-year-old man at the residence accidentally shot himself in the left leg while cleaning a handgun, according to reports.

Whitehall medics transported the man to a local hospital.

A .40-caliber shell casing was recovered at the scene, according to reports.

Because the incident was accidental, no charges will be filed and the case is closed, said police Lt. Chad Wilder.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* A 50-year-old Pickerington man was arrested for robbery in connection with a theft reported at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 7 at a store on East Main Street.

The man reportedly told police he went to the store with the intent to steal diapers and milk.

While running in the store, the man said he tripped and fell and "ran into" a store employee but denied intentionally striking the employee, reports said.

The man was transported to the Franklin County jail.

He was arraigned Sept. 9 in Franklin County Municipal Court, and a $25,000 bond was set, according to court records.

* A 29-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespassing after a report of a burglary in progress at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 4 on the 4800 block of East Broad Street.

* Burglaries were reported at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 5 on the 4000 block of Etna Street; at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 5 on the 3800 block of Kenard Court; at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 8 on the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 9 on the 4400 block of Poth Road; and at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 9 on the 5000 block of Dimson Drive South.

* Thefts were reported at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 4 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 5 on the 3800 block of East Broad Street; at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 6 on the 1000 block of Fairway Boulevard; at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 9 on the 4700 block of East Broad Street; at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 10 on the 1000 block of Colgate Road; at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 on the 3600 block of East Broad Street; and at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 10 on the 4500 block of Etna Road.

* Assaults were reported at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 4 on the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 4 on the 4400 block of Saint Ann Lane;at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 5 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; and at 11:55 p.m. Sept. 5 on the 500 block of Erickson Avenue.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 5 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 6 on the 900 block of Bernhard Road; and at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 6 on the 900 block of Ross Road.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 2:05 a.m. Sept. 10 on the 1000 block of Irongate Lane.