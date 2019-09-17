A 45-year-old Worthington man and a 26-year-old Dublin man were arrested by Worthington Division of Police officers after an altercation at 11:37 p.m. Sept. 8 on the 6000 block of Perry Drive.

The Worthington resident observed the Dublin man trespassing in his unlocked car at his home and struck the man with the stock of an unloaded shotgun, according to the police report.

After being struck once, the Dublin man began to run north on Linworth Road.

The Worthington man pursued him, according to the report. Both parties ran about 900 yards from the address to where they were found fighting by police officers near Linworth and Snouffer roads.

Both were taken to the Franklin County jail.

The charges against the men were all misdemeanors, according to the report.

The Worthington man was arrested for assault and aggravated menacing. The Dublin man was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Sgt. Jim Moran said the men did not know each other prior to the incident. He said the cases against them were moving forward.

The homeowner was charged with assault because he had hit the Dublin man with his gun, Moran said.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A 34-year-old Columbus resident reported three checks sent by her bank were stolen from the mail at 5:52 p.m.on Sept. 4 on the 800 block of Griswold Street.

* An employee of St. Michael School reported a threat was left on the school's voicemail at 2:53 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the school, 64 Selby Blvd.

The employee said an anonymous caller stated she heard from her grandson that a student in his class wanted to take a gun and shoot the teacher and other students. The school informed police the matter had been resolved.