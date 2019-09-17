If you travel in the northeast corner of Worthington, you might have noticed some work beginning that, a couple years from now, totally will reconfigure this "Northeast Gateway" to the community.

When the project is done, the intersection of Huntley, Wilson Bridge and Worthington Galena roads will be reconfigured to improve congestion, traffic flow and safety at the intersection. In addition, it will create new pedestrian and bicycle pathways to and from Worthington and our wonderful community amenities.

Through a process involving a great deal of public input, a preferred plan is in place to create a split intersection. Instead of the three roads coming together at a single light, Huntley and Worthington Galena roads will connect to Wilson Bridge Road at separate lighted intersections.

You can see maps of the final design online at worthington.org/huntley-wb-wg. This configuration is expected to greatly reduce congestion and increase safety and traffic flow through the region.

The work residents are seeing right now involves relocating a water line along Huntley Road, between Worthington Galena Road and the railroad tracks. Utility companies will continue relocating lines and underground fiber lines in anticipation of the road construction, which is expected to begin in earnest next summer.

Another visible sign the project is moving along is the anticipated demolition of two buildings recently acquired by the city. Worthington City Council is expected to give final approval soon, and the buildings will be demolished this fall. City staff members have been working with a team of professionals on right-of-way acquisition, which is a complex but necessary process in bringing this new intersection to fruition.

City leaders are grateful for the collaboration with our partners at the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and the Ohio Department of Transportation on the project planning, with funding coming through a combination of MORPC attributable funds, the Ohio Public Works Commission and local dollars.

We know this project will bring some inconveniences while construction is taking place, and we ask for patience and understanding as the project moves forward to completion, which is expected to be in 2022. Once completed, this intersection will be a welcoming entryway for businesses, residents and all visitors who travel through our Northeast Gateway.

Matt Greeson is Worthington's city manager.