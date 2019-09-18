Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library announces classes for this Fall. There will be two storytime sessions offered either Monday afternoons from 1 to 1:45 p.m. or Monday evenings from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The classes will begin Sept. 30 and continue through Nov. 18. Storytime is for children ages 3-5. The 45-minute program includes stories, finger-plays, songs, rhymes and crafts. Each week, a theme is presented that becomes the center for all the activities.



Toddlertime is designed for the two year old child and an adult. Parents, caregivers and grandparents have all been a part of this successful program. The 30-minute program centers around the two year old child and the adult participating in songs, finger-plays, creative movement, stories and crafts. There will be two sessions offered either Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. or Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. Toddlertime will begin Oct. 3 and continue through Nov. 21.



Little Tykes is a program similar to our Toddlertime program, but is designed for babies, 6 months to age 2, along with a parent, grandparent or caregiver. This short interactive program introduces board books to children plus we sing songs, participate in finger plays and creative movement. There will be two sessions offered either Thursdays at 5 p.m. beginning on Oct. 3 or Fridays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Oct. 4 and running through Nov. 21-22.



Registration is required and may be done by visiting the library or calling 740-425-1651.