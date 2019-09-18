The 23rd First Family and Pioneer Family banquet of the Belmont County Chapter, Ohio Genealogical Society, will take place at the Barnesville Senior Center, Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.



The general address by Jayla Cunningham of Reynoldsburg. The speaker is the granddaughter of trustee Coleen Miller Banks. Jayla and her mother Tiffany Fluharty Cunningham traveled through Ireland. She will share items and pictures of her genealogy trip through the Emerald Isle.



Inductions for both categories will take place at the dinner. Through research and verification, members of the First Families of Belmont County trace at least one settled ancestor to the county by 1831 while Pioneer Families of Belmont County trace ancestry to the county by 1851.



The cost of the banquet is $21 per person with reservations due Oct. 1. Questions regarding the banquet may be addressed to Sandy Saffield at 740-425-1760, Ellen Brown at 740-425-1509 or Marie Bundy at 740-425-2623.