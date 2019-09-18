A sixth-grade Columbus City Schools student was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, in east Columbus, near Reynoldsburg.

Columbus police were called just before 6:25 a.m. on a report of a person being struck on the 1000 block of McNaughten Road just north of East Main Street.

Police confirmed that the pedestrian, identified as a sixth-grade student at nearby Sherwood Middle School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

