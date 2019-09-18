It has been called the unofficial kickoff to the Pumpkin Festival. "Swing Your Partner" and "Do Si Do" will be echoing throughout the streets as WesBanco hosts the Square Dance in their parking lot for the 12th consecutive year on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The night will feature the band, "PICKIN ON COUNTRY" with Chuck Monticello doing the square dance calling.



"We are all very excited for this event where the entire community is invited to come and join in the fun," said John Rataiczak of WesBanco. "There were two to three hundred people here last year enjoying the sights and sounds of the evening. Many danced, while many others sat back and enjoyed the music and watched the dancers. The square dance is the perfect, old-fashioned American way for a family to spend the night together. People of all ages get involved. Many attendees bring their own chairs, while many others relax on the bleachers brought in from the village or the many comfortable hay bales set around."



To add even a little more flavor to the evening, the Barnesville Senior Center will be offering delicious Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m.. Dinners are $8 and will include spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and drink. The dinners sell out quickly so be sure to get there early or call the Senior Center to purchase your ticket in advance.



The event is a great way to get ready up for the Pumpkin Festival. Bring your family and have a great dinner at the Senior Center and then head across the street to the Square Dance for a great night of music, dance, laughter, family and community.