Stephen H. Wolfe led troopers and other law enforcement officers on a two-hour, 150-mile chase through Wyandot, Crawford, Marion, Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Muskingum and Coshocton counties. At times, Wolfe topped 100 mph. Vollmer said law enforcement used vehicles, Columbus police helicopters and a State Highway Patrol airplane to track the vehicle during the pursuit.

A Frazeysburg man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a truck's tractor cab on Monday faces a criminal charge in at least one of the eight Ohio counties involved.

Stephen H. Wolfe, 47, was charged in Licking County on Wednesday afternoon with felonious assault; he is accused of causing an injury crash in Newark during the chase.

State troopers in Licking County laid stop sticks across Route 16 in an attempt to stop the vehicle Wolfe was driving, said State Highway Patrol Lt. Aaron Vollmer. Wolfe swerved to avoid the spikes, clipping a Jeep Comanche driven by Michael Slagle, 52, of Newark, and flipping it into a guardrail.

Slagle was flown to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus in serious but not life-threatening condition, Vollmer said.

The chase began Monday afternoon at a rest stop in Wyandot County. A trooper became suspicious when he noticed that Wolfe's vehicle had no license plates or Public Utilities Commission of Ohio markings.

It was later determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Michigan, where Wolfe was recently released from prison after serving time for a home invasion and breaking and entering.

Wolfe led troopers and other law enforcement officers on a two-hour, 150-mile chase through Wyandot, Crawford, Marion, Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Muskingum and Coshocton counties. At times, Wolfe topped 100 mph. Vollmer said law enforcement used vehicles, Columbus police helicopters and a State Highway Patrol airplane to track the vehicle during the pursuit.

Wolfe ended the chase in Coshocton County just before 3 p.m. when he abandoned the vehicle — its front tires gone and the rims bent from driving on them. He was arrested without incident at the home of a relative.

Wolfe is being held in the Coshocton Justice Center on previous arrest warrants for parole violations and failure to appear in court this month in Michigan, said Coshocton County Prosecutor Jason Given.

Given said that because of the multiple jurisdictions involved, much of Tuesday and Wednesday was spent organizing what charges might be filed in Ohio and which law enforcement agency and county would take the lead in filing them.

Licking County Prosecutor Bill Hayes said that given the seriousness of the crash in Newark, it made the most sense for his county to file its charge. Hayes said his office is still getting reports from every county involved to see if other charges could be filed.

If the multi-county chase is considered continuous conduct, Hayes said potential charges from other counties could be tried in Licking County. Any additional charges could be determined as early as next week.



Sheridan Hendrix is a staff reporter for The Columbus Dispatch.