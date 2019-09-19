Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Sept. 19-26.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Adults Only Friday Night Lights: Glow Worms, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Indian Ridge. Guests ages 18 and older can look for glow worms on a 2-mile hike.

Feed the Stream, 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Nature Center. Guests can feed worms and crickets to fish in the stream.

Diamond Eyes, 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a walk to look for spiders. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp.

Fairy Houses, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Indian Ridge. Guests can build fairy houses with natural materials.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Tots on Trails, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Nature Center. Toddlers ages 4 and younger can take a half-mile walk with their caregiver.

Nature Tram, 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can take a tram ride through the park.

Fall Fungi, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about fungi and look for mushrooms on a 1-mile walk.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Morning Birds, 8 to 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Nature Center. Guests can explore the woodland trails on a 2-mile walk to look for migrating warblers.

Homeschoolers: We All Live Downstream, 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6-12 can learn about keeping waterways clean.

Toddlers in Nature: Autumn is Here, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at the Nature Center. Toddlers ages 1-3 can learn about nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills with a story, activity and walk.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Walk and Woof, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Glacier Ridge Dog Park. Guests can take a 2.5-mile hike with their dog.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Storytime: Monarchs, 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-5 can learn about butterflies through stories and songs.

For Kids: Nature Scavenger Hunt, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3 and older can complete a scavenger hunt and win a small prize.

Campfire and S'mores, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Nature Center. Guests can make s'more and crafts.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Herb Garden. Guests can talk with members of the Herb Society of America.

Metro Five-0 Level 1: Butterfly Bingo at the Innis House, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 20. Guests ages 50 and older can play nature-related bingo.

Meet the Artists, 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Innis House. Guests can meet members of the Arts Council of Westerville and view their mixed media artwork.

Evening Garden Walk, 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Gardens Entrance. Visitors can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Wildflower Walk, 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Rocky Fork Bulletin Board. Guests can take a 1.5-mile hike to learn about fall wildflowers.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Park Cleanup, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Apple Ridge Picnic Shelter. Guests can join Scout Reid Miller to pick up trash in the park.

Pawpaw Prowl, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can take a 1.5-mile walk in the forest to look for Ohio's state native fruit.

Preschoolers: Amazing Ants, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 3-5 can learn about ants through stories and crafts.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Ways of the Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Farmhouse. Guests can watch woodworking and blacksmithing and learn about the tools used for farm repairs.

Homeschoolers: Taking Care of Business, 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Farmhouse. Children ages 6-12 can learn about the history of agriculture and farm skills.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

