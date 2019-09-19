The Portage County Sheriff is requesting 26 additional staff members in the 2020 budget.



The request, which is in addition to 15 more patrol cars and 16 more people to staff the jail, was made at the sheriff’s recent budget meeting with Portage County Commissioners. No dollar figure was attached to the request. Sheriff David Doak said "we’re going to crunch some numbers" at a future meeting.



Commissioners said they would have to give some thought to the request before making a decision.



"Obviously, this is a lot to digest," Commissioner Vicki Kline said.



Doak, along with Pete Kacarab, the department’s administrative adviser, presented the report, which outlined where the additional staff members are needed. In addition to staffing the jail, Doak’s office requested officers to investigate crimes, serve warrants, serve on the drug task force, work on prisoner transport and do road patrol. The sheriff also said maintenance issues need to be addressed in the existing jail, which Kacarab called "Jail 1." Inmates, he said, are being transported to the new pod, called "Jail 2," so renovations can be made in the older part of the building.



"You’ve built a jail, you need to staff it into the future," Kacarab said.



Kacarab said there is a problem with the hot water pipes in "Jail 1" and inmates "do everything they can" to cause problems, including plugging toilets. There have been periodic hot water outages, which he said cause behavioral issues.



"If we don’t have hot water, that’s when the natives become restless and we have a serious issue," he said.



The biggest previous staffing request for the jail was the 16 corrections officers to staff the two sections of the jail, which Doak said was made because of the size of the expanded building. However, commissioners said they previously approved those officers, so they weren’t considered additional staff. Those additional deputies take the number of corrections officers from 55 to 71.



In the detective bureau, the sheriff is asking to replace an open supervisor position and add two detectives and a clerical transcription staff member. The department does not have a detective bureau to investigate violent felonies, and the current six detectives also must transport prisoners and do road patrol.



Another two employees are are asked for to work on a backlog of criminal warrants, and a deputy is needed to process evidence. Seven additional staffers are requested for road patrol, including a supervisor and six deputies. Another two deputies were requested for prisoner transport and the county’s drug task force.



The request also includes additional staff for dispatch, a request that was made last year and denied.



Kacarab said the older part of the building also has preventative maintenance needs, including cell doors. JoAnn Townend, head of internal services, confirmed that the doors are a problem because the companies that made the doors have gone out of business.



Kacarab also outlined a plan to revamp the main entrance to the justice center, installing metal detectors and bringing on a deputy to staff them. The current layout, he said, presents a potential danger to those who work there.



"What I’m desperately trying to accomplish is to keep the county out of liability," Doak said.



Commissioner Kathleen Clyde said she was weighing the requests against the county’s financial realities.



Kacarab said the county has already seen the drug epidemic that is affecting other areas, and problems that go along with the epidemic are likely to follow and impact Portage County.



"We deal with the problems that society does not want to handle," he said.



Kline said commissioners have addressed prevention, but the county also needs to address current problems.



"We have to address the fire that’s going on right now," she said.



Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.