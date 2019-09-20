Delaware police transported three people to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in one day earlier this month after suspected drug overdoses.

Police took a man to the hospital after a suspected overdose reported at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 13 on the first block of Grandview Avenue, according to reports. Also on the first block of Grandview Avenue, a person was taken to the hospital, then to the Delaware County jail for a probation violation, after police responded to a call at 10:49 p.m. Sept. 13, reports said.

Finally, a man was taken to the hospital from the 700 block of Liberty Road after a suspected overdose reported at 11:19 p.m. Sept. 13.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A man was arrested on South Sandusky Street near Weiser Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 16 when suspected narcotics and a loaded gun were found during a traffic stop, reports said.

* A cellphone worth $1,388 was fraudulently purchased in Indiana using the credit-card information of a resident of the 600 block of West William Street in an incident reported at 10:22 a.m. Sept. 14.

* A man received medical attention after a fight on the first block of Flax Street in an incident reported at 7:19 a.m. Sept. 14.

* Someone tried to pass a fraudulent prescription on the 100 block of South Sandusky Street in an incident reported at 4:24 p.m. Sept. 13.

* A car valued at $15,783 was stolen from the 1700 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 10.

* Forty wooden pallets, with a total value of about $190, were stolen in the 1700 block of Pittsburgh Drive, reported at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 9.

* A woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the first block of Rowland Avenue at 11:07 a.m. Sept. 9, reports said.

* Three rings were stolen from a residence on the 100 block of West Winter Street in a theft reported at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 9.

* A woman was charged with letting a dog run at large after her dog bit another dog in an incident reported at 12:44 a.m. Sept. 13 on the 100 block of Oak Hill Avenue.

* A BB was shot through the window of a residence on the first block of Curtis Street in an incident reported at 5:17 a.m. Sept. 6.