Hilliard residents will be able to get their hands on a Galley Boy burger without traveling beyond city limits beginning Monday, Sept. 23, when Swensons Drive-In opens at 4810 Cemetery Road in Hilliard.

Swensons will open at 11 a.m., the restaurant announced Sept. 20.

The opening is a little ahead of schedule of the Oct. 1 opening that its developers reported in early September.

It comes more than a year after the restaurant was proposed and met with some initial pushback from city officials.

The Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission in August 2018 rejected the required planned-unit-development rezoning for Swensons to open; in January, Hilliard City Council overturned the decision, but changes were made concerning access to the parcel that required the planning and zoning commission and council to reconsider the proposal.

Swensons, whose signature burger is the Galley Boy, is a chain that was founded in 1934 in northeast Ohio.

The drive-in has no indoor or outdoor seating. Orders are delivered to vehicles to be consumed there or taken to go.

The first central Ohio Swensons opened in November on Sawmill Road near Dublin.

A second location opened in February near Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus.

Hilliard will be the third location to open in central Ohio. Additional sites are in various stages of development.

