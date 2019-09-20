AURORA
Debbie L. Miller to Kyle C. Spohn, 1104 East Blvd., $111,000
Janet Strong to Nicholas M. Eagle, 925 Orchard Ave., $95,000
Barbara Ellen Markuszka to Jason Robert and Kristina Marie Cashmere, 783 Robinhood Drive, $100,000
Karen S. and Kerry L. Dechant (Trustees) to Myong OK and Chun Eui Song, 635 Club Drive, $1,300,000
Neil B. and Mary K. Gallagher to Andrew David and Quinne N. Kelley, 170 Ironwood Circle, $299,900
Julie A. Kenny to Elliott D. and Carrie E. Koch, 99 Devorah Drive, $240,000
Richard B. and Eileen M. Leindecker to Dinardo and Diane Gentille, 143 N. Park Drive, $239,900
Donald T. and Jean K. Hogan to James J. McNulty, 841 Parkview Drive, $205,000
Jackson Renovations LLC. to Scott M. and Teri E. Kuboff, 79 Shawnee Trail, $339,500
Mary Ellen Watson to Nicholas J. and Heather A. Eminian, 470 Palomino Trail, $262,000
Glenn and Paul Aguiar to Ronald Lee II and Cathy Budzowski, 536 Pioneer Trail, $273,000
BRIMFIELD
Kyle M. and Amanda J. Holler to Kelly L. Fisher, 5318 Meadow Park Drive, $235,000
Celia Brown to Brandon Szentes, 4755 Loraine Drive, $135,000
Entrust Group to Steven M. II and Brittany L. Berry, 2407 Fox Circle, $291,000
Jacob J. Stoltz to Stanley B. Holmes II, 3860 Willow Way, $239,500
Stephen V. Shoff to Edith and Victoria Kodadek, 1559 Fairwood Road, $149,500
Mark A. and David W. Bland (Trustees) to Brenda Sue Forney and Mary Lee Hillman, 3250 Mogadore Road, $127,000
Mark W. and Marie A. Stayer to Joseph A. and Carissa J. Perez, 429 Roland Hills Drive, $332,000
DEERFIELD
Kenneth R. and Patricia D. Zeppernick to Rob McClellan, 9099 LaFitte Blvd., $235,000
EDINBURG
Janice Flynn to Bradford R. Fulks, 6151 Aberdeen Court, $285,000
KENT
Brian J. and Gregory W. Horning (Trustees) to Amy Sossa, 310 Valley View St., $110,000
Jeffrey J. and Wendy L. McElresh to Kaleigh Ritter, 707 DePeyster St., $129,900
Wendi J. Goldstein to Maryjayne Stone, 133 Brady St., $84,000
Wei Dong Zhao and Xia Ohen Mou to Jeremy L. and Jennifer K. McCord, 1078 Hillister Drive, $233,000
Adam Halter and Melissa Delue to Stephen E. Stout, 312 Whetstone Drive, $160,000
Takahiro and Ayako Sato to Adam and Melissa Halter, 992 Red Fern Circle, $255,000
Rhonda J. Moore (Trustee) to Tamra B. Dugan, 757 Fairchild Ave., $155,000
GARRETTSVILLE
Patricia A. Dolan to Samuel S. Russell and Angela M. Harnichar, 8225 Clover Lane, $202,750
MANTUA
Rose Grafton to Daniel Franklin Gillespie, 3271 Winchell Road, $155,000
RAVENNA
Barbara Hanlon to Justin B. and Delores J. Walter, 1046 Yorkshire Drive, $190,000
Deborah L. Rolf to Lucas N. Greenberg, 987 E. Spruce St., $80,000
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP
David A. Griesbach to Jeffrey and Jodie Lawless, 3490 Creekview Drive, $210,000
Ronald Thomas to Amanda R. Plocki, 3232 Rausch Ave., $165,000
ROOTSTOWN
Jeanette E. Felton to Vicky Kimble, 3051 Bird Drive, $160,000
SHALERSVILLE
Daniel W. Todd to Michelle Best, 8688 Cooley Road, $135,000
STREETSBORO
Harlan B. Levine to Jatinder P. Singh and Manjot Kaur, 10129 Ridgeview Court, $209,000
Jarnail Gill and Kaur Devinder to Andrew F. Masetta, 10179 Ridgeview Court, $199,000
Michael G. and Rebecca L. Townsend to Daniel F. and Lisa M. Isham, 1611 Hannum Drive, $317,500
Dustin L. Marvin to Christopher King, 9365 Shawnee Circle, $199,000
Kristy Lynne Coffie and Angelino Coffie Ivanon to Karen N. Williams, 1348 Shawnee Trail, $181,500
Carol Rutkus Barker to David and Sarah Stewart, 1820 Myers Drive, $151,900
Ronald S. Jr. and Kathryn M. Kundla to Timothy C. Klemm, 174 Sapphire Lane, $417,000
Dante B. and Mary C. Divieste to Joshua Light, 1519 Crescent Drive, $234,650
SUFFIELD
Timothy M. and Meredith R. Flaherty to Brian S. and Trina E. Bullard, 1373 Whitehall Drive, $105,000