Motorists traveling through Worthington will have two major road construction projects to navigate in the coming days.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is paving a stretch of West Dublin-Granville Road (state Route 161) between Linworth and Olentangy River roads starting Monday, Sept. 23, according to Brooke Ebersole, ODOT District 6 spokeswoman.

ODOT crews will make repairs to the pavement edge of the eastbound lane -- about 5 feet wide and 18 inches deep.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of October, weather permitting, according to the city of Worthington’s website, worthington.org.

Only eastbound travel on Route 161 will be available, Ebersole said.

The posted detour for westbound travel is state Route 315 south to Bethel Road west and then Sawmill Road north back to Route 161, Ebersole said.

ODOT contractors are expected to repair the westbound edge of pavement and then resurface the entire stretch, according to the city’s website.

“When we get closer to that date we’ll release a month,” Ebersole said.

The $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by July 2020, according to the city’s website.

Worthington spokesperson Anne Brown said the closure originally was expected to start last week but was delayed.

Southbound Huntley to close Sept. 30

The city will close the southbound lane of Huntley Road at Worthington-Galena Road starting Sept. 30 for a water-line replacement from the intersection to the railroad tracks, according to Brown.

A lane for northbound traffic will remain open, with occasional lane shifts as work is completed.

Brown said all southbound traffic would be routed west on East Wilson Bridge Road to south on North High Street to west on East Dublin-Granville Road and north on Huntley to Schrock Road.

She said the project should take 90 days.

