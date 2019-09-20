Whitehall City Schools board members will interview two candidates Monday, Sept. 23, one of whom could be the district’s next treasurer.

The two finalists were selected from a pool of eight candidates, according to Cheryl Ryan, director of board and management services for the Ohio School Boards Association.

The two finalists are Jill Smith, treasurer of Jefferson Local Schools in West Jefferson; and John Walsh,treasurer of Groveport Madison Schools.

Whitehall board members selected the pair of finalists after reviewing all eight applications during a closed executive session Sept. 19, Ryan said.

The school board is scheduled to meet in a closed session at 5 p.m. Sept. 23, according to Candy Filip, administrative assistant to Whitehall schools Superintendent Brian Hamler.

Board President Mike Adkins said Sept. 20 the board selected the finalists based on whether the applicant was a current treasurer, work experience and the size of the district as well as "who we thought would be a right fit for our district."

The Ohio School Boards Association assisted with the identifying candidates for Whitehall, said Ty Debevoise, director of marketing and communications for Whitehall.

The district paid the association $7,000 to facilitate the search, Debevoise said.

The board accepted the resignation of treasurer Steve McAfee in August, when he announced he had accepted a job with Logan Elm Schools near Circleville. His last day with the district is Oct. 24.

