Registration for the Nov. 5 general election will end, by law, at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7.



The Guernsey County Board of Elections, 627 Wheeling Ave., Suite 101, Cambridge, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 7. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



People are qualified to vote if:



• You are a citizen of the U.S.



• You are 18 years old on the day of the election at which you seek to vote.



• You have been a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election.



Voters may register in person at any of the following locations:



• The office of the Secretary of State or any of the 88 county boards of election



• The office of any Deputy Registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles



• Offices of designated agencies that provide public assistance or disability programs



• Public libraries



• Public schools or vocational schools



• County treasurer’s offices



Every voter will be required to provide proof of identity before voting.



The form of identification you may use include:



• Your current and valid photo identification card



• Military identification



• A copy of a current utility bill



• A bank statement



• A paycheck, government check



• A government document showing your name and current address.