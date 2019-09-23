Tuesday, Oct. 1



9:00 — Judging Various Departments



12:00 — Food Concessions Open



1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Only – Livestock Accepted



3:00 — Exhibits Open



3:00 — Rides and Games Open



5:30 — Weigh–In Garden Tractor Pull, Wally Road



6:00 — Opening Ceremony and Introduction of the Queen and Court, Show Tent – Central Park



6:30 — Garden Tractor Pull, Wally Road



7:00 — Rising Star Martial Arts Demonstration, Show Tent – Central Park



8:00 — Livestock Club Market Steers, Lambs and Hogs Off Feed



Wednesday, Oct. 2



7:30 — Weigh–In Livestock Club Market Animals



12:00 — Exhibits Open



12:00 — Games, Rides and Food Concessions Open



3:00 — L–P Jr. and Sr. High School Bands, Stage – West Main Street



3:30 — L–P Jr. High School Choir, Stage – West Main Street



4:00 — L–P Sr. High School Choir, Stage – West Main Street



5:00 — Weigh–In Truck Pulls, Wally Road



6:00 — Livestock Market Lamb Show Followed by Breeding Sheep, Non–Sale Market Lamb Show, Show Tent – Central Park



6:30 — Truck Pulls, Wally Road



6:30 — Pie Auction Sponsored by Loko Bean and Cake Contest Sponsored by Stake’s IGA, Corner of Main Street and Water Street



7:30 — Callunaw Rednecks, Stage – West Main Street



Thursday, Oct. 3



10:00 — Market Steer Show Followed by Breeding Beef Show, Feeder Calf Show and Dairy Feeder Steers, Show Tent – Central Park



10–5:00 — Log Cabin Open



12:00 — Exhibits Open



12:00 — Games, Rides and Food Concessions Open



2:15 — Senior King and Queen Contest, Doors open at 1:30 p.m., Ohio Theatre



3:00 — Market Hog Show, Show Tent – Central Park



4:00 — Kiddie Pedal Pulls, Front of Police Dept., North Water Street



4–6:00 — WQIO SuperQ 93.7 Broadcasting Live



6:00 — Adult Pedal Pull (Business Challenge), Front of Police Dept., North Water Street



8:00 — Bill Anderson, Stage – West Main Street



Friday, Oct. 4



10:00 — Dairy Show Show Tent – Central Park



11:00 — Weigh–In Tractors, Wally Road



12:00 — Exhibits Open



12:00 — Games, Rides and Food Concessions Open



12:00 — Antique Tractor Pulls, Wally Road



12:00 — Show and Go Goat Show Followed by Jack Benny Show, Show Tent – Central Park



2:00 — Show and Go Poultry, Rabbit Show Followed by Costume Show, Show Tent – Central Park



5:00 — Weigh–In Tractors, Wally Road



7:00 — Tractor Pulls, Wally Road



7:30 — Mad River, Stage – West Main Street



Saturday, Oct. 5



9:30 — Introduction of Special Guests, Presentation of Trophies and Presentation of the Kettering Awards, Show Tent – Central Park



10:00 — Loudonville Livestock Club Auction, Show Tent – Central Park



12:00 — Exhibits Open



12:00 — Games, Rides and Food Concessions Open



2:00 — Shining Stars Dance Studio, Stage – West Main Street



3:30 — Joyful Noise, Stage – West Main Street



5:00 — Foxglove, Stage – West Main Street