LOUDONVILLE — Every detail of the five-night, four-day Loudonville Free Street Fair is monitored by the Loudonville Agricultural Society, a 12-member elected board of directors more familiarly known as the fair board.



Each director serves a three-year term, and then is subject to reelection if he or she wishes to continue service.



Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. in the fair office, 165 N. Water St., Loudonville. Candidates must be a member of the Loudonville Agriculture Society and a resident of Ashland County or the Loudonville-Perrysville School District.



Petitions for candidacy may be obtained from the fair secretary, and deadline to return petitions is Friday, Nov. 1. Election for this three-year term commences on Dec. 1, 2019, and concludes on Nov. 30, 2002.



To be a fair member and vote in elections, or be a candidate, you must purchase a fair membership ticket. Tickets are $5 per person. Membership tickets for 2019 will remain on sale until Sept. 24, and 2020 memberships will go on sale Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 25, 2020.



Fair board members whose terms expire this year are Keith Endslow, Don Nickles, Darrin Spreng and Joe Allerding.



Members whose terms expire in 2020 are Sam Adams, Jesse Ashby, Dale Knoble and Kendra Carnegie; and 2021, Scott Fisher, Scott Rhamey, Leonard Bair and Catherine Puster.



Fair officers are Sam Adams, president; Dale Knoble, vice president; Nancy Wallrabenstein, treasurer; Jill Adams, secretary; Keith Endslow, construction superintendent; and Matt Knoble, superintendent of the merchants’ tent.



Ex officio fair board members include Loudonville officials Mayor Steve Stricklen, Police Chief Kevin Taylor, Fire Chief Mike Carey and Village Administrator Curt Young.



Also, the three Ashland County commissioners, Denny Bittle, Michael Welch and Jim Justice; Auditor Cindy Funk; and Treasurer Angie McQuillen are ex officio fair board members.