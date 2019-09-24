Canal Winchester Mayor Mike Ebert, who is seeking a fourth four-year term, faces two challengers in November: council President Bruce Jarvis and Doug Snyder.

Ebert, 68, of Old Coach Place was elected in 2008.

"With nearly 12 years of dedicated proven leadership as the mayor of Canal Winchester, I'm the candidate who can lead us through the next four years," Ebert said. "I led the city through the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression, and we came out of it in financially great condition and continue to do so today, with no increase in taxes."

Ebert said the city has created more than 1,300 jobs since 2014 and estimates more than 250 will be created in 2020 because of new businesses.

Ebert's current and past affiliations include: Lions Club, Canal Winchester T-ball and Little League coach, Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association, Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission executive board, Canal Winchester Labor Day Committee, Destination: Canal Winchester, Canal Winchester Blues & Ribfest, National Barber Museum & Hall of Fame and Canal Winchester Area Historical Society.

Ebert is a graduate of Canal Winchester High School and has been married to Carolyn for 48 years. The couple have three sons and eight grandchildren.

Jarvis, 59, of East Waterloo Street is a retired information-technology manager with the U.S. Department of Defense and earned a bachelor's degree in computer-information systems.

He served in the U.S. Army Police Corps from 1978-1981 and has been a member of Canal Winchester City Council since 2016. He also served on council from 1996 to 2009.

"My heartfelt goal is to prepare Canal Winchester with the right vision, tools and resources needed to prosper as a modern 21st-century city while preserving our cherished 'village feel' and core values," Jarvis said.

He noted his "extensive management experience" and Canal Winchester community service for over 24 years.

"Those who know me well can verify that I am a leader who listens to all sides ... one who always maintains an open mind until all facts are in and never fails to uphold the very best interest of Canal Winchester and her residents," he said.

Jarvis has been married to Paula for 40 years. They have two children and five grandchildren.

His community and volunteer service include the Canal Winchester Area Chamber of Commerce, the Canal Winchester Historical Society and the BrockStrong Foundation.

Snyder, 48, of Walnut Drive said he's running because he believes "it is time for a fresh approach where city government communicates with its residents and collaborates with stakeholders for the betterment of the community.

"In particular, I will address our safety and security, recycling, McGill Park development and reduce the rate of development until we understand its full impact," he said.

Snyder has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Kent State University and works in logistics management.

He and his wife, Lisa, have been married for 24 years and have three children.

Snyder has chaired the Community Week fundraiser to help the local food pantry. He also is affiliated with David Lutheran Church, Boy Scouts of America and Canal Winchester Science Olympiad Team.

