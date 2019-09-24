German Village residents can now claim sushi among their many restaurant options.

Jonys Sushi opened Sept. 5 at 195 Thurman Ave., adjacent to South Village Grille, 197 Thurman Ave.

"I had a passion to do sushi, but before I had a job as a kitchen chef at (an Asian) restaurant," said Jony Ventura, chef of the new carryout-sushi business.

Fortunately, that restaurant also served sushi and Ventura said he was able to make the transition to that side of the restaurant.

George Tanchefsky, owner of South Village Grille and several other restaurant concepts across Columbus, caught wind of Ventura's skills and invited him in for a chat.

Those negotiations led to Jonys, where Ventura can show off his creative style with signature rolls such as the "mother of dragons," which is tempura shrimp, spicy cucumber, spicy tuna, seared tuna, tobiko and drizzles of wasabi aioli, kimchee sauce and eel sauce.

Another popular seller is the deep-fried "to Wong Foo" roll, with spicy tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, scallions, cucumber, a daikon salad garnish and dressed with wasabi, kimchee and eel sauces.

There are typical dishes found in most sushi places: nigiri, sashimi and wide array of rolls, plus a small number of starters, such as seaweed salad, tuna carpaccio and poke bowl.

Most individual options are priced between $8 and $23.

Although there is no official seating inside, the restaurant ownership has applied for an occupancy permit, said Leanna McKenney, operations manager for Tanchevsky's restaurants.

Acquiring a liquor license also is in the works, McKenney said.

Located in the former theDogWorks/Cats2 location, Jonys' interior is modern, with a porcelain floor, flat-black brick, hutches full of merchandise on sale, (chopsticks, sake sets and other knickknacks) and an anime comic-strip mural created by local artist Paul Giovis, McKenney said.

Jonys Sushi is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. The phone for the restaurant is 614-706-4979.

Starting at 5 p.m. daily, a small selection of Jonys' dishes are on sale at South Village Grille, she said.

