Nearly $20,000 in property was reported stolen in a burglary on Clark Street.

The theft was reported at 4:28 p.m. Sept. 6 at a residence in the 4000 block of Clark Street, according to Dublin police department incident reports. Property that was stolen totaled $19,650 and included $4,000 in cash, jewelry, clothing, a wallet and electronics.

In other recent incident reports:

* A 39-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 12 in the 4100 block of Tuller Road.

* A 43-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Sept. 12 in the 6100 block of Tuswell Drive.

* Credit and debit cards and $150 in cash were reported stolen at 9:21 p.m. Sept. 11 from a vehicle in the 8700 block of Muirfield Drive.

* Identity theft and the theft of a debit card and a cellphone valued at $100 were reported at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 from a home in the 5300 block of Shannon Park Drive.

* Counterfeit currency in the amount of $500 was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 11 by a business in the 6800 block of Hospital Drive.

* A 26-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 11 at Monterey Drive and Bridge Street (state Route 161).

* A 51-year-old woman was charged with criminal damaging-endangering Sept. 11 at the Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 75 N. High Street.

* A 40-year-old woman was charged with drug possession Sept. 10 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A total of $728 in household items and antiques was reported stolen at 8:31 p.m. Sept. 9 from a residence in the 5400 block of Asherbrand Lane.

* Household items and antiques valued at $645 were reported stolen at 3:17 p.m. Sept. 9 from a residence in the 5400 block of Dunmere Lane.

* Equipment worth $200 and $20 in cash were reported stolen at 10:02 a.m. Sept. 9 from a business in the 5600 block of Woerner-Temple Road.

* A total of $741 in property including documents, glasses, purses or wallets, credit or debit cards and $150 in cash were reported stolen at 5:29 p.m. Sept. 7 from a vehicle in the 6200 block of Cosgray Road.

* A license plate valued at $50 was reported stolen at 10:57 p.m. Sept. 7 from a business in the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

* Property worth $722 was reported stolen at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 7 from a vehicle in the 6200 block of Cosgray Road. The property included documents, credit/debit cards, $180 in cash and household items.

* A total of $1,391 in property including a cellphone, credit/debit cards and documents was reported stolen at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 7 from a business in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* A 64-year-old woman was charged with drug paraphernalia Sept. 7 in the 2400 block of Jackson Pike.

* A 63-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sept. 7 at U.S. Route 33 and Monterey Drive.

* A 44-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-menacing or intimidation Sept. 6 in the 600 block of Cross Pointe Drive.