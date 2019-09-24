Five candidates are running in the Nov. 5 general election for three seats on Dublin City Council.

Incumbents Christina Alutto and Christine Amorose Groomes are being challenged by Sandi Allen, Andrew Keeler and Ajay Styapriya.

Councilman Michael Keenan is not seeking reelection.

Allen, 45, said she is running to ensure that as Dublin grows in size and diversity, all voices are being represented on council.

"I've always had a heart for serving others and leaving things better than I found them," she said.

Allen said she wants to connect old and new growth through balanced development of corporate, retail, residential and green space, as well as encourage civic engagement through community communication circles, doorstep conversations and youth leadership opportunities.

Allen is a substitute teacher in Dublin City Schools elementary and middle schools. She has a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Wisconsin.

She and her husband, Jeff, have twin sons and live on Valley Stream Drive.

Allen volunteers with her church, the Welcome Warehouse, the Dublin Food Pantry and at her sons' schools. She also is participating in the Dublin Citizens Police Academy.

Alutto, 46, said she is running to continue working on important projects such as the city's financial well-being and future stability and Forever Dublin, the city's aging-in-place initiative.

She said she wants to continue "ensuring that our built environment is of the highest quality and best use."

Alutto is chief administrative and financial officer for the Community Housing Network and has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Georgia College and State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Ohio State University.

She and her husband, Rory Gaydos, have five children and live on Turin Hill Court North.

Alutto said her main activity outside of family and work is Dublin City Council.

"I volunteer and love to be outside or go on country drives with Rory," she said.

Groomes, 48, said she is running for reelection to serve Dublin residents and engage citizens in decision making and ensure their voices are represented.

"I will continue to be an advocate for community growth and redevelopment that is grounded in fiscal responsibility," she said.

Groomes is president of Amorose Landscape Services and has a bachelor's degree in landscape horticulture and agriculture business from the Ohio State University. She and husband, Kevin Groomes, are tbhe parents of two sons and they live on Leven Links Court.

Groomes serves as Dublin City Council's representative to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and is chairwoman of council's administrative committee and a member of the community development committee.

She volunteers with the Young Life Metro Columbus Board of Directors, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio and Dublin City Schools.

Groomes is also a member of the flower-planting crew for the Memorial Tournament.

Keeler, 48, said he is seeking a council seat because he wants his passion and energy to make a broader impact. He serves now on Dublin's Architectural Review Board.

Keeler is a financial planner and president of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning and Wealth Management.

He has a bachelor's degree in family resource management from Ohio State.

Keeler and his wife, J.J., have a son and live on Brand Road.

He volunteers with the Dublin AM Rotary, the Dublin Food Pantry, the Dublin Irish Festival, Community Service Day and the Salvation Army.

The ThisWeek Dublin Villager attempted to reach Styapriya via mail but did not receive a response by press time.

NOTE: Look for candidate Q&As and additional election coverage in the coming weeks in the ThisWeek Dublin Villager and online at ThisWeekNEWS.com.

