Work to turn the former Dublin City Schools district offices building at 7030 Coffman Road into a centralized preschool are scheduled to begin early in October.

Construction was pending Dublin Board of Education approval of a guaranteed maximum price for a portion of the work, according to Jeff Stark, chief operating officer for the district.

A guaranteed maximum price, often referred to as a GMP, is an agreement on a cost that can't be exceeded, based on a project scope, Stark said.

Unless there are changes in the project scope or unforeseen conditions, the construction company would pay for anything above the agreed cost, he said.

Board members Sept. 23 approved a GMP of $4,554,564 for construction company Elford Inc. for the build-out and construction of the centralized preschool.

Board members voted 5-0 for the resolution, said Doug Baker, the district's public-information officer.

The district selected Elford based on a competitive request for qualifications process begun by the district in March, Stark said.

The district decided to bid the preschool project and the new middle school together to leverage costs, he said.

The new middle school will be adjacent to a new elementary school in Jerome Village.

Two firms -- Elford and Corna Kokosing Construction Co. -- submitted proposals, Stark said.

"Both are great firms that the district has done business with. Elford's offer was just more competitive," he said.

Board members previously had approved an agreement with Elford as the construction manager at risk for the district's fifth middle school and the preschool project, according to information in the GMP resolution board members approved Sept. 23.

The district plans to submit a second GMP for the preschool project, as well, Stark said.

The first GMP approved for Elford includes building demolition and renovation, he said.

The second GMP package will include all site and playground work and should go to board members for review and approval in early December, he said.

Interior and exterior work is expected be completed by late spring or early summer of 2020, Stark said.

"We are really excited to get this project started and transform an aged office building into a modern day early childhood center," he said.

Merging the district's preschool programs into one space will allow the district to better use preschool staff, because staff will avoid spending time each day driving to and from multiple elementary schools, said Todd Hoadley, Dublin superintendent.

"By pulling our preschools together and out of our elementary schools, we will extend the time before our district will need elementary No. 15," Hoadley said.

In July, approximately 70 staff members housed in the Coffman Road central office moved to the school district's Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway, Stark said.

Work began in January this year to renovate the third and fourth floors of the Emerald Campus building, which formerly was known as the Verizon building, Stark said.

Work also included minor changes to already completed first- and second-floor renovations, he said.

The combined cost for that work was about $5.4 million, he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah