Urban Meyer left his mark on Ohio State University's football team in the seven years he was head coach, and now he is leaving his mark on a venture in Dublin.

Urban Meyer's Pint House, 6332 Longshore St. in Dublin's Bridge Park development, is scheduled to open at 3 p.m. Sept. 27, according to Justin Kintz, marketing director with Corso Ventures.

Dublin is Meyer's adopted hometown, Kintz said, and the Bridge Park development specifically is an "up and coming" location.

"He really wanted to do something in his backyard, essentially," Kintz said.

Meyer has a long-standing friendship with Chris Corso of Corso Ventures, and they had been talking over time, Kintz said. Once Meyer left Ohio State, the two began to talk more seriously and found a location, he said.

Corso Ventures in 2012 opened the Short North Pint House at 780 N. High St. in Columbus, Kintz said.

The Dublin location will be done in much the same style, he said, although it will be built around Meyer and his legacy and will have more of an elegant feel, Kintz said.

A private event space available for reservation will be called the Urban 7 and 0 room, in celebration of Ohio State's record against the Michigan Wolverines under Meyer's leadership, he said.

Although the space will feature a large selection of beverages from local brewers, Corso partnered with Land Grant Brewing to offer a "7 and 0" Kolsch-style ale, Kintz said.

The Dublin location also will include a patio, three projection systems and many TVs, Kintz said.

"Really, there's not a bad seat in the house," he said.

Brent Crawford, principal at Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying, said the company is excited for the official opening.

"The atmosphere is fantastic, and the menu has something for everyone," Crawford said. "We know the community will love it."

The Pint House will serve as another restaurant draw for residents and visitors of Dublin to enjoy, said Scott Dring, executive director of the Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"It will be (a) unique venue because of the awareness and credibility of Urban Meyer's name," he said. "We've already seen mentions of Dublin and the restaurant in media outlets across the United States."

The telephone number is 614-551-3639

Hours of operation are 3 p.m. to either 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on how many customers are present, Monday through Thursday, Kintz said; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. or midnight depending on the number of customers.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah