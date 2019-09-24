Thefts have piled up recently in the German Village area.

An $8,250 wedding ring was stolen between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7 during a burglary on the 100 block of Jaeger Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

In other recent incident reports:

* A $40,000 SUV was stolen at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 on the 700 block of South High Street.

At the same time at the same address, someone stole a credit card off of a desk and later used it multiple times.

* At 11:30 p.m. Sept. 12, police responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 700 block of Mohawk Street.

When police arrived, a suspect left but is alleged to have stolen $220 cash from the residence.

* Someone broke the window of a vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 500 block of South Fifth Street.

* A $50 purse, $300 prescription glasses, $30 cash, $30 wallet, checkbook, ID and an ATM card were stolen at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 13 from a vehicle in the 600 block of South Third Street.