A woman told the Hilliard Division of Police on Sept. 12 that a custom manual wheelchair worth $40,322 was stolen between Aug. 12 and Sept. 10 from a retirement community on the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road.

The resident said the wheelchair was made individually for her and had been in storage while she used an electric wheelchair, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A portable music player worth $400 was reported at 2:35 a.m. Sept. 14 from a vehicle parked on the 3700 block of Mill Stream Drive.

* A woman told police $3,000 was stolen between midnight Sept. 13 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 from the 4500 block of Paxton Drive South.

* Iced tea worth $12 was reported stolen at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 13 at Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road.

* Vehicle registration, lease paperwork, an insurance card and sunglasses were reported stolen between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16 from a vehicle parked on the 2800 block of Mondavi Lane.

* A wallet containing multiple credit cards, Social Security cards and Iowa and Ohio driver's licenses was reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 from a vehicle parked on the 4700 block of Piqua Street.

* Three 14-inch gas cut-off saws and a 14-inch diamond blade were reported stolen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 14 from a business on the 4000 block of Parkway Lane. Property loss was reported at $3,333, according to the report.

* Two pairs of jeans and cat food were reported stolen between 1:30 and 5:50 p.m. Sept. 18 from a residence on the 3600 block of Scarberry Lane. Property loss was reported at $176.

* A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments, a felony, at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 14 on the 4500 block of Cemetery Road.