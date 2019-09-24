The Nov. 5 ballot could be the last to identify Hilliard City Council candidates as Democrats and Republicans if residents approve one of the city's charter-amendment requests.

Issues 25 and 26 are proposed charter amendments that residents will decide in the November general election; they also will choose council and school board members in contested races.

Issue 26 would eliminate partisan primary elections for council. It would become effective Jan. 1, according to Anna Subler, a communication specialist for Hilliard.

For almost 40 years under the city charter, a spring primary has determined the Democrats and Republicans who will run in the November election.

The charter for the city was adopted in June 1981 and went into effect Jan. 1, 1982, according to Subler.

The maximum number from each party is three or four candidates, depending on the number of seats up for election, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

With the changes in Issue 26, all council candidates who meet eligibility requirements would appear on the general-election ballot without party affiliation, Ball said.

Candidates would be required to file petitions consistent with state law and the Franklin County Board of Elections, he said.

Meanwhile, Issue 25 concerns modifications to city policies and practices, including mandatory waiting periods concerning rezoning applications and definition of a nondiscrimination policy, Ball said.

Issue 25 also covers language "cleanup" for clarification and grammatical correctness, he said.

Candidate races

In the race for three council seats, Democrats Tina Cottone, Deryck Richardson II and Cynthia Vermillion are pitted against Pete Marsh, Bob Stepp and Omar Tarazi.

For school board, incumbent Nadia Long, Brian Morgan, Jon Parker-Jones, Brian Perry and Stasi Trout are running for two seats.

