Fourteen Old Bag of Nails Pub locations are open in Ohio today, but the one planned to open next spring in Whitehall's Norton Crossing will be unlike the others before it.

The 5,500-square-foot restaurant will be part of the clubhouse for the future $50 million mixed-use Norton Crossing development, on the south side of East Broad Street and just west of South Hamilton Road.

The restaurant will be attached to a community pool and other amenities for Norton Crossing residents

It was an idea Old Bag of Nails Pub founder Mike Purdum wanted to be a part of.

"Everything is swinging in the right direction for Whitehall," said Purdum, who explored expanding his chain of Old Bag of Nails Pubs when city officials approached him about Norton Crossing.

Purdum originally planned to call the new eatery Hobnob Tavern, a concept for another branding of his restaurants, but has opted to keep the name the public knows -- at least for his endeavor at Norton Crossing.

"It's something I still might try -- just not here," said Purdum, who in 1996 opened his first Old Bag of Nails Pub on North High Street in historic downtown Worthington.

Norton Crossing's site likely would become the 16th Old Bag of Nails Pub, following an opening of a restaurant in Toledo scheduled ahead of Whitehall's version.

Norton Crossing's pub is planned as a freestanding building and larger than most of other locations, Purdum said, but connected to the Norton Crossing clubhouse.

"We're almost under roof -- I'm excited," Purdum said.

Whitehall Mayor Kim Maggard said she is pleased with all the progress at Norton Crossing.

"Each day brings more construction and generates excitement about the future of Whitehall," Maggard said.

Continental Real Estate is the developer of Norton Crossing, which is being built on the former site of the Commons at Royal Landing apartment complex.

The city deeded the site to Continental Real Estate for $1 after purchasing the 42-building, 270-unit complex for $5 million from a New Jersey owner in 2016.

Two other parcels, each about an acre in size, also are part of the total future footprint of Norton Crossing.

The first apartments at Norton Crossing are expected to be available for leasing in fall 2020, Maggard said.

Now that all demolition of the structures adjacent to Norton Crossing is complete, Whitehall development director Zach Woodruff said he expects marketing and interest in the site will accelerate.

"I think it will be even easier now that the site is clear" to begin showing the site to potential corporate and office tenants, he said.

"I've already received calls, too," Woodruff said.

While the city will listen to offers, at the same time, it refers potential tenants to Columbus-based Newmark Knight Frank, the commercial real-estate firm that handles leasing for developer Continental Real Estate, Woodruff said.

