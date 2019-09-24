An Orange Township trustee will have to fend off two challengers if she wants to keep her seat for another four years.

Challengers Ben Grumbles of Sunflower Street and Robert Quigley of Pleasant Colony Drive face incumbent Lisa Knapp of Hideaway Court for the single available seat on Orange Township's board of trustees in the Nov. 5 election.

Grumbles, 38, is a strategic programs manager with the U.S. Department of Defense. His candidacy, he said, is rooted in his desire to move the community forward while retaining those things that make the township a desirable place to live.

He said current leadership has fallen victim to "petty infighting, absence of a uniting vision, ineffective planning and lack of internal/external collaboration.

"Orange Township needs a new, proven and resilient leader to truly move forward," Grumbles said. "My background building and leading teams in large-scale operations for over a decade has equipped me with the knowledge and skills to resolve the challenges we face."

Grumbles is married with two children.

Knapp, 48, cited her 21-year history of involvement with the township, first as an employee and then as trustee. She first sought office, she said, to try to stem recurring mismanagement and to make the public aware of those concerns.

"I have worked tirelessly for Orange Township, and we are in the best place we have been for years," Knapp said. "Not only has fiscal transparency finally been achieved, but we now have a dedicated staff who shares my vision of transparency and service.

"Projects are being completed, new polices have been implemented and Township Hall is efficient, calm and friendly," she said.

Knapp, who has three sons, said the trustee post is and would continue to be her full-time job.

Quigley, a former trustee, is director of product management at Experian Health. He introduced and continues to raise funds for the Orange Township Veterans Memorial and started and operates the Orange Township Heroes Not Forgotten 5K event.

"With a focus on proper economic development, my goal is to alleviate the tax burden while maintaining your investment into the community," Quigley said.

"We also need to ensure we focus on what is needed and not waste money on frivolous ideas," he said. "A solid budget is the foundation of ensuring an organization can prosper."

Important issues for Quigley include development and expansion of green spaces in the township and safety services.

Quigley, 46, is married with two children.

In the township's race for fiscal officer, Lisa Kraft of Barnet Court is challenging incumbent Wesley Mayer of Crimson Maple Lane.

Kraft, 51, is married with a son. She is an active volunteer in the township, schools and her church. She said she has been "responsible for several initiatives in our township, including the recent branding project which involved building consensus across township trustees, administration, resident focus groups and the core project team."

She cites her past work as a chief financial officer and entrepreneur among her qualifications for office.

"I know I can make an immediate impact for the residents of Orange Township," she said. "My immediate goals for the fiscal office include ensuring that financials are published on a punctual basis and forming a citizen-led oversight committee to review the township's financial position, forecasts and audit reports.

"Orange Township needs someone who will put the township first, unify both staff and our community and exhibit a passion for working for all of us," Kraft said.

Mayer, 72, is a consultant and owner of Expert Insight Group LLC. He is a member of a number of civic and professional organizations.

He sought office, he said, due to what he saw as increasing dysfunction in the township's government. He was appointed fiscal officer in 2018.

"Since my appointment, I have worked diligently and in collaboration with the auditor of state and the county prosecuting attorney's office to correct the multiple problems that I found," he said. "I am one year into it and I want another term to allow me to finish the job because that is what is best for Orange Township.

"I am knowledgeable, experienced, trained, certified and most qualified to continue making the Orange Township fiscal office one that the residents of the township can be proud of," Mayer said.

Mayer is married and has two daughters and five grandchildren.

NOTE: Look for candidate Q&As and additional election coverage in the coming weeks in ThisWeek Olentangy Valley News and online at ThisWeekNEWS.com.

