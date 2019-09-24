Four new candidates and two incumbents will vie for three seats on Powell City Council Nov. 5 election.

CORRECTION: Christopher Shear is not married. Because of a reporter's error, the print and original web versions of this story contained incorrect information.

Incumbents Jon Bennehoof of Village Club Drive and Dan Swartwout, of Westward Way will be challenged by Heather Karr of Chatsworth Court, Nicole Scott of Pond View Lane, Christopher Shear of Golden Meadow Court and Gary Yashko of Gradall Court. Council member Brendan Newcomb is not running for reelection.

Bennehoof, 70, is serving as Powell's mayor. He is retired from IBM as a business transformation executive and is a consultant with the states of Ohio and Michigan.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he cited his activity with several veterans' organizations alongside his service on council in support of his candidacy for reelection.

His service to the city also includes stints as vice mayor and founder of OneCommunity, a suspended bicameral committee of Powell and Liberty Township, Bennehoof said.

He is married with two daughters and three granddaughters.

Karr, 48, pointed to a history of public service as a victim's-rights attorney, special-education teacher and member of the Delaware County Board of Public Health.

"I'm running for office because I believe that my community can do more to foster unity, smart growth and financial stability. If elected, I would be the only mother on our City Council. It's time to bring a mother's perspective to the table and ensure that our representatives are truly reflecting the desires of the people," Karr said.

A current teacher's assistant with Olentangy Local Schools, Karr is married with two teenage children.

Scott, 43, is associate vice president, Finance with Nationwide Mutual Insurance. She said she believes this experience, as well as her service on the city's development committee, gives her a strong foundation for service on City Council.

"I am inspired to serve our residents by leveraging my background in finance and ability to approach issues with a communicative and open mindset," Scott said. "The city of Powell has a strong foundation and the opportunity to continue to be one of the best cities to live and raise our families. I am thankful to reside in a community with such a rich history and a unique and remarkable quality of life."

Scott is married with two children.

Shear, a health-insurance broker, also sits on the city's development committee.

"I've lived in the city of Powell for 13 years, serving two terms on the city's development committee," said Shear, 50. "If elected I will be committed to community safety, downtown revitalization and infrastructure improvements, trails and parks enhancement and connection."

He has three daughters.

Swartwout, 45, is an attorney as well as a standup comedian and master of ceremonies. He also volunteers with numerous civic and service organizations.

"I would like to build upon the positive results of my first term," he said. "Since being elected, I have been committed to safeguarding Powell's tax dollars, expanding Powell's commercial tax base and protecting the safety of our community."

He added he has been endorsed by Liberty Township Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 3754.

Swartwout is married and has a daughter.

Yashko, 49, is a 21-year resident of Powell and is married with three adult children. He mentioned issues, including infrastructure, traffic and the city's relationship with Liberty Township, as issues he would address if elected.

"We live in an outstanding community, but are facing serious issues," Yashko said. "I believe that my experience as a real-estate and business attorney, coupled with my insights into the community, enable me to not only break down the issues and propose practical solutions, but also to garner the community support necessary to implement the solutions."

NOTE: Look for candidate Q&As and additional election coverage in the coming weeks in ThisWeek Olentangy Valley News and online at ThisWeekNEWS.com.

