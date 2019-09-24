Five candidates will square off this fall in a bid for three seats on Upper Arlington City Council.

The Nov. 5 election will see incumbents Carolyn Casper and Brendan King seek reelection to council while Michaela Burriss, John Kulewicz and Angela Lanctot seek their first terms.

In addition to those held by Casper and King, the seat of first-term Councilwoman Sue Ralph will be up for grabs, as she chose not to seek reelection.

Burriss, 33, of Northwest Boulevard has a bachelor's degree in political science from Ohio University and a law degree from Capital University. She is married to Patrick Burriss.

A board member and treasurer-elect for Leadership UA, Burriss cited her involvement in numerous organizations and activities, including being co-area director of Upper Arlington Bridges, a volunteer assistant coach for the Upper Arlington High School girls varsity swimming team, a speaker and facilitator of UAHS' Idea Day, an Upper Arlington Schools facilities master planning process participant, a fellow of the Ohio State Bar Foundation, a participant in the Columbus Bar Association Barrister Leadership Program, a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio volunteer and a board of director of Forge Columbus.

Burriss also is a member of Equal UA, the Upper Arlington Women's Club, the Upper Arlington Civic Association, Upper Arlington Historical Society, the Friends of the Upper Arlington Public Library, Capital University Law School Alumni Board, the Ohio University Student Senate Alumni Board and Women Lawyers of Franklin County.

Burriss said she's running for council because Upper Arlington is "my forever home and I believe, with passionate and hardworking leadership, our best days are ahead."

"Our region is growing and changing quickly," she said. "I'm a hard worker and a good listener. My experience and appetite for problem-solving can add value and help us find solutions to complex problems on everything from development, infrastructure, safety, and finances.

"I entered this race and the potential for holding public office without any misgivings about the role, and with the patience needed to welcome residents of any ideology or energy level into important discussions about our path forward."

Casper, 75, of Northwest Boulevard is seeking her second term. She is an Ohio State graduate with a degree in social and behavioral sciences.

She has three daughters: Julie Arkwright, Jamie DuVall and Diana DuVall.

Casper is president of the Ohio National Organization for Women, former Women's Political Caucus president and national board member, two-time president of Ohio Women Inc., a founding member of the Stand Project, a board member of Leadership UA and member of First Community Church and Upper Arlington Alumni Association.

She is also a former UA Alumni Association Executive Board member, a former chairwoman of the First Community Church Mission Council, served on UA Schools parent-teacher organizations from 1978 to 2003 and founded the Child Assault Prevention program at UA Schools (now known as the Youth Education for Safety program).

"As a longtime Upper Arlington resident, it has been an honor to serve our great community as a member of the Upper Arlington City Council," she said. "I have worked cooperatively with my fellow members of council to demand responsible economic development, make unprecedented investments in our public infrastructure, strengthen our safety forces and improve civic engagement and transparency.

"I want to continue to build on the last century to move our city forward for all residents. I want to continue to provide the quality of life I have enjoyed from childhood into my golden years, I want to be certain our wonderful city continues to be a great place to live and work for all of our residents. Most of all, I want to continue to represent you."

King, 42, of Coventry Road is seeking his second term.

He is an attorney with his own private practice and has a degree in history from the University of Kentucky and a law degree from Capital University.

King and his wife, Kelly, have three children: Will, 13, Ellie, 11, and Annie, 9.

King has been council vice president since 2017 and president of the UA Historical Society during the same time. He's a member of the Upper Arlington Rotary and was on the group's board from 2014 to 15, and is a board member and former vice president and president of Hilltop Preschool. He also is a past member and president of the Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, was formerly a member of Leadership UA and was a Golden Bear Basketball Club coach from 2014 to 2018.

"I am running for my second term on City Council for three reasons," King said. "First, my service to Upper Arlington is a great honor and the best way for me to give back to the community that has been a great home to me and my family.

"Second, I'm running because I want to build on the positive steps I have helped council take over the last four years and continue our unprecedented dedication to community engagement. When I began on council in 2015, there was distrust between the community and council over a number of issues. In the last four years, we have worked hard to engage the residents in decisions because I believe that the problems of the past could have been avoided with more community engagement. Furthermore, my experience has taught me that slowing processes down and fully digesting citizen input is the recipe for successful projects and good government.

"Third, I have enjoyed my time on council and will remain dedicated to making our city services more efficient, and be a good steward of tax dollars as we repair aging infrastructure while providing representation that fosters and respects community engagement."

Kulewicz, 65, of Yorkshire Road is married to Maryline Kulewicz. The couple's children are Adam and Abigail Kulewicz.

A partner in the litigation group and appellate subgroup at the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, Kulewicz has a history degree from OSU and a law degree from Yale.

In addition to practicing law, Kulewicz is a member of the Athletic Club of Columbus and was on the board of trustees of Catholic Social Services Inc. from 1987 to 1994. He also was chairman of the Catholic Social Services Inc. board from 1991 to 1993.

A member of St. Agatha Parish, Kulewicz was chairman of the Columbus Zoological Park Association from 1999 to 2000, president of its board from 1997 to 1998 and a member of its board of directors from 1982 to 2016. He also was on the Diocese of Columbus Board of Review for the Protection of Children from 2006 to 2016 and served as chairman of that board from 2010 to 2016.

Kulewicz was president of the Federal Bar Association's Columbus chapter from 2004 to 2005, a board member of the International Center for the Preservation of Wild Animals Inc. from 2003 to 2016.

He served on the Ohio Bicentennial Commission from 1997 to 2004, the Ohio Judicial Appointments Recommendation Panel from 2007 to 2011, the Ohio Sunset Review Commission from 2009 to 2010, as well as the Ohio Historical Society, where he served as a board member from 1996 to 2004 and was treasurer from 1997 to 2000 and 2001 to 2004 and vice president from 2000 to 2001.

Kulewicz, who also is an avid marathon swimmer, said he wants to bring a fresh perspective to council on how the city should provide services, and he wants to explore the possibility of providing a public program to teach every child in Upper Arlington to swim by the age of 5 to enhance public health and safety.

"The projected growth of central Ohio's population to 3 million people in the next decades will present great opportunities and challenges for Upper Arlington," he said. "Our community will become increasingly attractive to due to the quality of our homes and schools and our proximity to Ohio State and downtown Columbus.

"At the same time, the anticipated upsurge will pose increased demands on basic city services and the aesthetics that we love.

"The City Council can do its part under these circumstances by focusing intensively on continued steady improvement of fundamental municipal services and preservation of the essential character of our neighborhoods."

Lanctot, 41, lives on Patricia Drive with her husband, Clay Lanctot, and children Daphne, 11, and Joel, 8.

She has a bachelor's degree from Grove City College and a law degree from Capital University.

Lanctot said she's been a Kitchen Kapers member and leader since 2014 and is a trustee of the Upper Arlington Education Foundation and an Upper Arlington Rotary Club member. She's also on the board of directors for the STARability Foundation in Southwest Florida, is a trustee for Heart to Honduras and volunteers at Riverside Methodist Hospital, LifeCare Alliance Meals on Wheels, the UA Schools Youth Education for Safety program, the Greensview neighborhood float project and Girls on the Run.

Additionally, Lanctot was Greensview PTO co-president from 2016 to 2018, has led multiple committee at Meadow Park Church and is with the law firm of Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter's Women's Collaborative.

"I had the privilege of growing up in Upper Arlington, and I've been actively involved in serving our community through the schools, community organizations and various volunteer opportunities," she said.

"I am running for city council because I want to work to preserve the things about Upper Arlington that mean so much to so many but also be a part of the decision-making process when it comes to opportunities and challenges that will we will face in the future.

"I am qualified to fill this role as a result of my professional experience and history of service and leadership."

NOTE: Look for candidate Q&As and additional election coverage in the coming weeks in ThisWeek Upper Arlington News and online at ThisWeekNEWS.com.

